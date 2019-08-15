Helen recognised for fundraising efforts

The organiser of the popular John Glasgow Vintage Tractor Run in County Tyrone has been recognised for her voluntary work.

Cookstown woman Helen Glasgow was recently presented with the Diabetes UK Inspire Award for her fund raising efforts.

Helen has been organising the vintage tractor run for more than 10 years and raised over £14,000 for Diabetes UK Northern Ireland

She said: “I organised the final John Glasgow Vintage Tractor Run last year after 10 successful years and didn’t think for a second that I would be nominated for this award, never mind win it.

“As a family and circle of friends, we all wanted to do our bit and help raise awareness about diabetes to help other families.

“We are so proud of what we have achieved to date and to collect this award really is the best way to celebrate the Tractor Run.

Caithir McDermott, Interim National Director at Diabetes UK Northern Ireland, said the vintage event had helped raise awareness of the condition.

“Over the last ten years, Helen has spearheaded the running of the John Glasgow Vintage Tractor Run and not only raised awareness in her community about diabetes but has also successfully raised a staggering £14,000 to help people living with this relentless condition in Northern Ireland,” said Mr McDermott.

“I would like to thank Helen for all that she has done and I would like to extend that thanks to John Glasgow’s family and friendship circle for their ongoing support.

“We could not do what we do without your help, dedication and support. Thank you to everyone who was nominated and to those who continue to support people living with diabetes.”

Diabetes UK is always on the look out for volunteers and if you would like to get involved or find out more information about the condition check out its website www.diabetes.org.uk

The simple aim of the charity is to create a world where diabetes can do no harm.