Henry Brothers ‘extremely proud’ of fire facility

Magherafelt-based Henry Brothers Limited say they are “extremely proud” of having delivered on such a unique and specialist project as the new Fire Training facility at Desertcreat which has opened.

Speaking after the event, David Henry, managing director of Henry Brothers Limited said:“The team at Henry Brothers is delighted with this project and we were honoured to be present at the official opening officiated by the Health Permanent Secretary, Richard Pengelly.

“This £4.3m project was managed with particular regard to design, procurement and programming, ensuring progress of design in tandem with on-site activities, and ultimately final delivery on time and on budget.

“With the extremely specialist nature of this project it was critical that we understood the training needs and engaged closely with senior NIFRS training personnel to understand how training could be improved by this facility. This then enabled us to research and implement new designs alongside best practice building techniques.

“Furthermore, we are pleased with the high level of sustainability performance at this project, achieving among other targets, 276% of our Buy Social target offering employment to 18 roles including apprentices, long term unemployed, education leavers, students or professional trainees.

“We wish the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service every success in their new training facility at Desertcreat and thank NI Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, Michael Graham and his team for their ongoing cooperation.”

Work is ongoing on the second phase of the development which will include a training scenario village, road traffic collision facilities and water simulator.