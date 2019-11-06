Hundreds attend funeral of popular barber

Several hundred people attended the funeral in Magherafelt today of former barber Sean Murray who died suddenly on Monday.

Mr Murray, who was in his late 30s, had been working at the family’s business at Church Street in the town until it closed.

Requiem Mass for the father-of-two was held in the town's Church of Our Lady of the Assumption.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Darren Totten said that Mr Murray was well known and his death had caused deep shock.

“I had a lot of time for Sean,” he said. “He came from a highly respected family and I would like to extend my condolences at this very sad time.”

Councillor Totten said it was the loss of yet another young man from the town.

Dozens of people have been paying tribute to Mr Murray on the Magherafelt Public Group Facebook page.

“Sad news, was fond of Sean, a lovely, pleasant man. Rest in peace,” said one post on the page. Mr Murray was later laid to rest in the cemetery at St John's Milltown.