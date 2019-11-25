Increasing concern for missing Helena McElhennon - thought to be wearing a maroon coloured cardigan or long brown dress

Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 42-year-old Helena McElhennon.

A post on PSNI Facebook describes Helena as 5ft 4ins tall, of a medium build, with short hair.

They add that she is possibly wearing a maroon coloured cardigan or a long brown dress.



Helena was last seen in the Draperstown area around 9.30am yesterday - "and was heading towards Derry/Londonderry".

The post adds: "She may be in the Derry/Londonderry, Limavady or Magherafelt area.



"Police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Helena to contact us immediately on 101 quoting serial 771 of today’s date."

Helena McElhennon - missing