‘Investment needed’ to ensure future of Ballyronan marina

SDLP Councillor Christine McFlynn has called on Mid Ulster Council to invest in the Ballyronan marina to secure its future as an all-inclusive site for recreation and play.

She said that residents in the Loughshore village had been in touch with her expressing their concerns about the present state of the facilities and fearful for the site’s future.

Cllr McFlynn said: “A number of residents in Ballyronan had contacted me to highlight their concerns at the general condition of the marina play area and the need for investment in the site.

“Along with my party colleague, Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone, I met with the council manager of parks and recreation at the marina to discuss those concerns.

“There was an acknowledgement that the play area has become tired and a bit shabby through a lack of investment in the facilities.

“We emphasised the importance of the marina site for tourism and as an area for local residents to enjoy.

“Mid Ulster Council are currently preparing a strategy on parks throughout the district and a paper will be presented to development committee in September.

“Investment is needed in Ballyronan marina and I will be urging Council to agree the necessary funding to ensure that the marina can become the all-inclusive site for recreation and play it should be.

“We look forward to working with Council and local residents to bring that project forward to completion.”