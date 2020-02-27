JC Stewart receives top retailer award

Magherafelt’s JC Stewart took home the top prize at the 21st Neighbourhood Retailer Awards which took place in Belfast.

They were crowned overall Retailer of the Year for 2019 in the competition organised by grocery trade magazine, Neighbourhood Retailer.

The annual awards ceremony is one of the highlights on the local food and drink industry’s calendar.

As the only independent awards for the local grocery industry, the event is recognised as the benchmark for success across the trade.

Independently judged by an expert panel of adjudicators, the awards attract entries from across Northern Ireland’s diverse grocery industry.

The Chair of the judging panel said JC Stewart had been recognised as an innovative store, offering customers a huge choice of fresh and local produce but also for its commitment to supporting local causes and charitable endeavours.

Owners of JC Stewart Pearce and Shaun Kelly, said they were thrilled to have picked up not just one but two of the evening’s most highly coveted awards.

“The whole team at JC Stewart were over the moon to have won Neighbourhood Fresh Food Store of the Year on the night and when we were announced winners of the final and most coveted award of the night we were absolutely thrilled!

“It’s a huge honour to be named Neighbourhood Retailer of the Year and this is of course testament to the hard work of our whole team and also the loyalty and dedication of our customers across the Mid-Ulster area.”