Joe Mahon pays a visit to the scenic Lough Beg

The series, which see Joe travel the highways and byways of Northern Ireland started last Monday with a visit to Glendun, in the Glens of Antrim.

In this week’s episode Joe Mahon meets with scientist David Jewson on the banks of the Lower Bann to discover some of the fascinating properties of the diatomite which was deposited here in vast quantities by flood waters over thousands of years.

When the level of Lough Neagh was reduced in the 20 th century, the various drainage schemes uncovered, not only the diatomite, but also a wealth of evidence of Mesolithic habitation which made the Lower Bann a magnet for the world’s archaeologists.

Joe gets an explanation from David Jewson about what diatomites are made of.

Local people caught the archaeological bug and Colm Scullion from Ballyscullion displays some of his own finds, and then regales Joe with some of the lore of the land, including stories of poteen-makers and boat chases. Joe also learns of the link that ties Mussenden

Temple at Downhill with the steeple on Church Island, and the real reason why the steeple is bent.

Mahon’s Way is produced by Westway Film Productions for UTV and is sponsored by ‘Mid & East Antrim – A Place Shaped by Sea Stone.’ You can watch this episode next Monday (July 12) at 8pm.

Colm Scullioon chats about life on the Lower River Bann.

