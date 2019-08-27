‘Last Saturday’ parades in Dungannon and Garvagh

Members of the Royal Black Institution from Mid Ulster area will be attending ‘Last Saturday’ demonstrations at Dungannon and Garvagh this weekend.

The largest demonstration in Tyrone will take place in Dungannon, while Sir Knights from South Londonderry will be on the march in Garvagh.

Up to 60 preceptories, accompanied by a similar number of bands, will make up a procession expected to number around 5,000 people in Dungannon. Five districts representing south and east Tyrone and north Armagh will take part - Aughnacloy, Killyman, East Tyrone, Primatial and Summerisland.

The main parade will move off at noon from Lord Northland Memorial Park and proceed via Park Lake Road, Moy Road, Ranfurly Road, Perry Street, Church Street, Market Square, Scotch Street, Lower Scotch Street, Railway Road, Milltown, Brooke Street, Wellington Road, Moy Road and Park Lake Road, returning to Lord Northland Memorial Park for a religious service.

The platform proceedings begin at 2.15pm under the chairmanship of Desmond Bloomer, Worshipful District Master of parade organisers, Killyman Royal Black District Chapter No 1. A service of worship will be conducted by Rev David Reid, who is also the preacher and principal speaker.

The Garvagh demonstration will be hosted by local preceptory Star of Bethlehem RBP 504, the parade involves four districts – City of Londonderry, South Londonderry, Raphoe and organisers Coleraine. Thirty-two preceptories will take to the streets, accompanied by around 28 bands, making a parade of upwards of 3,000.

The main parade leaves the Assembly Field at noon, travelling along Ballinameen Avenue, Kurin Road, Carhill Road and Main Street to its final destination of the Orange Fields.

The platform proceedings begin at 2pm. The principal speakers are Rt Wor Sir , Alan Goody and Rev Robert Campbell.