‘Legends’ mural to be unveiled

A mural showing three Cookstown footballing legends who did or still play for Northern Ireland will be unveiled in the town next Monday.

Stuart Dallas, Aaron Hughes and Ray McCoy have all brought distinction to Cookstown and district over the years.

The art work has taken around three months to complete on a wall at Millburn Park. Stuart Dallas and Ray McCoy are expected to unveil the mural at seven o’clock on Monday evening.

The unveiling will be followed by a community fun evening in Monrush Playpark Area from 7.30pm.

Cookstown North Community carried out the work with support from Sperrin Cultural Awareness in collaboration with Cre8tive.

Artist Stephen Hutchinson designed and painted the mural with an input from young people from the estate.

Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan, who worked closely with the project, said: “This particular wall in Millburn Place was subject to sectarian and unpleasant graffiti.”

He said: “The community group pursued a Community Art project that related to the area and it was overwhelmingly agreed it would be poignant to recognise the achievements of three local footballing stars.”

A spokesperson for the community group added: “We in Cookstown North Community Group like to make a difference to people and the place we live.

“During a walk round in the estate with the Housing Executive and Keith Buchanan MLA back in January the idea came about to put something on the wall to try and prevent unsightly graffiti.

“That idea is now going to be a reality with the support of all three players and Sperrin Cultural Awareness Magherafelt.

“We would like to thank all those involved with this project and like to see it being completed to add a feature to the area instead of graffiti. We think it is only right that these three individuals that have given so much to sport and are from Cookstown deserve to be recognised.”