'Localised' Twelfth parades in Cookstown and Magherafelt

Cookstown District No 3 say this year they are bringing the 'Twelfth' to the people in order to avoid large numbers of people gathering together in one place.

The parade will take a different route covering a larger area and will adhere to the latest Covid restrictions.

The procession will move off from the Oldtown at 12.30 and will follow the following route:

Parades to take place in Cookstown and Magherafelt.

Oldtown, Lissan Road, Princess Ave, Morgans Hill Road, Oldtown, Town Centre, Loy Street, Chapel Street, Church Street, Cooke Crescent, Killymoon Road, Killymoon Street turning at the lights at Asda before making the return journey straight back to the Oldtown.

Parking will be available along the parade route.

The District Church parade will take place on 11th July. The parade will leave the Moneymore Road corner at 2.30pm(note change of time)for services in Molesworth and 1st Cookstown Presbyterian churches at 3pm. These services will be led by Rev David Murphy and the Rev Michael Curry. Montober and Drumnaglough Flute bands will lead the parade. After the services the parade will make its way back to the Moneymore Road corner where it will disperse.

Brethren and members of the public are reminded to follow all health guidelines at both these parades. Face masks to be worn in church.

