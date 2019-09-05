Lost piglet rescued from the road by kind member of the public

Police are trying to trace the owner of a piglet found wandering on a south Derry road.

They say a kind member of the public rescued the animal on the Tobermore Road, Magherafelt, on in the early hours of this morning.

In a Facebook post, Magherafelt PSNI wrote: "Cows and sheep on the road are a common shout, but piglets.....not so much. With ears like that, pigs really could fly!"

Police would like to identify the owner to return her home.

Contact police on 101 quoting serial 71 of 5/9/2019 if you have any information.