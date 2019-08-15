Lough Neagh Rescue receives funding boost

Lough Neagh Rescue is to receive a cash injection of £28,995 from the Department of Justice.

The investment is part of a £200,000 package announced for voluntary search and rescue groups across Northern Ireland.

Department of Justice Permanent Secretary Peter May said: “This vital funding will immediately benefit the voluntary search and rescue teams and their dedicated highly trained volunteers, to answer calls from people in distress. I fully appreciate the contribution made by the groups, and am delighted to be able to provide additional financial support to assist them in carrying out their vital work.”

Mr May also acknowledged the generosity of the public in providing support to the search and rescue sector.

Welcoming the investment, SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone said the capital would be used to fund critical equipment.

Mr McGlone said: “I welcome the confirmation of capital funding for Lough Neagh Rescue. This resource will allow them to invest in equipment critical to their search and rescue role. These brave search and rescue volunteers selflessly work to help those who run into difficulties and often put themselves in harm’s way to support people in very precarious situations.

“They perform truly heroic tasks and the least we can do is ensure they’re properly resources and equipped for the dangerous situations they face.”