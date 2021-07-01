Loyalist arch to be opened in Magherafelt town centre

The Town Arch has been newly refurbished to commemorate the Centenary Year of Northern Ireland. To mark the opening, a band parade will take place in the town.

It will leave Rainey Street car park and make its way along Rainey Street, Westland Road, Moneymore Road, Queen Street, Market Street, Kirk Avenue, Queen’s Avenue, Ballyronan Road, Fairhill, King Street, Church Street, Broad Street and back to the car park. Nine bands are expected to take part in the parade.

Magherafelt Arch Committee said in a social media post: “Bands are asked to form up in Rainey Street Carpark at 7.30pm with the parade starting at 7.45pm sharp. All local bands are very welcome. All current Covid regulations will apply.”

The parade is expected to end around 9.30pm.

