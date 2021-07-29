Maghera community to be re-consulted on business park plan

The proposal by Mid Ulster Council to re-develop the Tobermore Road site ran into controversary when it was first mooted some years ago.

An action group was set up by local people and petitioned the council to keep the site as a 'green space' for townspeople.

In 2020 the planning application was referred to the Department for Infrastructure to determine.

The former high school site off Tobermore Road on the outskirts of Maghera.

It has emerged in reviewing the ‘pre-application notification’ process undertaken by the council in June 2018, the department identified a procedural error with the wording of the public notice advertisement.

The department has now asked the Council to rectify the issue.

A council spokesperson explained: "The Council is now recommencing the pre-application notification process, including community consultation and is inviting any interested parties to submit their views.

"A dedicated website is now available with details of the proposed application, where anyone can leave their feedback online, and information boards will be on display in Maghera Leisure Centre for a period over the summer.

"Residents living within 500m of the former high school site will also receive direct notification of the renewed consultation process with feedback forms included in their information packs."

The consultation is expected to start next Wednesday and run until September 13.

Two virtual presentation events will also take place on Thursday September 2, the first from 10am to 11am and the second from 6pm to 7pm.

Anyone wishing to attend one of the events, should email [email protected], specifying the preferred session.

