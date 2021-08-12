Magherafelt bakery give rapid response vehicle to first-aid charity

In addition to providing first aid and ambulances at large events, St John Ambulance (NI) also supports the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the various Health & Social Care Trusts, providing emergency ambulances crewed by expertly trained volunteers.

Discussing the two-year partnership Paul Allen, executive chairman, Genesis said: “The continued pressure on our NHS from the implications of Covid-19 is unprecedented. Genesis Bakery is committed to playing our part in supporting our NHS and our communities. By providing St John Ambulance (NI) with this vehicle we are helping to support those volunteers who are giving of their time and putting themselves on the front line. We are delighted to be able to help St John Ambulance (NI) as it continues to save lives.”

Welcoming the support from Genesis, Christopher Murdock, Chairman of St John Ambulance (NI) said: “We are extremely grateful to Genesis; their generosity will make a massive difference in terms of providing care to those in need over the coming weeks and months. St John Ambulance (NI) is a charity that steps forward in the moments that matter, to help to save lives and keep communities safe. With so many of our volunteers stepping forward to support the community at its greatest hour of need, all donations of additional equipment are invaluable.”

William McCormick, Regional Manager of St John Ambulance (NI), takes delivery of a rapid response vehicle provided by Genesis Bakery.

