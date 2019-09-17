Magherafelt girl gets set for ‘Sister Act’ role

A Magherafelt actress takes to the stage this Friday nightin Sister Act the Musical at The Riverside Theatre in Coleraine.

Megan Paul plays the role of Sister Mary Robert in the hit musical which runs from September 20-28.

Performed by members of Portrush Music Society, Sister Act the Musical is based on the popular 1992 movie of the same title.

It follows the story of nightclub singer Deloris Van Cartier who, after witnessing a murderous event, has to seek refuge in a convent.

The story follows the effect she has on the sisters there and ultimately is a tale of friendship and sisterhood.

Megan became involved with Portrush Music Society after seeing an advertisement for auditions for Sister Act.

She has previously performed in the Grand Opera House, The Waterfront and the Mac theatre Belfast, and says she is excited about performing in The Riverside for the first time.

She said: “It’s a funny, heart warming show with fabulous music that will be a great nights entertainment. Grab your tickets while you can.”

The musical returns to The Riverside Theatre due to popular demand after its sold out run back in 2014.

And tickets, prices starting at £16, are selling fast for the upcoming shows especially for matinees and the last Friday.

There are group offers available. So the advice is to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.