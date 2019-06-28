Malachi Cush: Co Tyrone singer-songwriter on 'long road of rehabilitation'

Co Tyrone singer-songwriter and broadcaster Malachi Cush has thanked all those who sent their best wishes to him while he was undergoing treatment in hospital for injuries sustained when he was struck by a car earlier this month.

Mr Cush, 38, and another man, businessman Andrew Trotter, were taken to hospital after they were hit by a Volvo car in Scotch Street in Dungannon on June 3.

Posting on his @MalachiPCush Twitter feed this week, the former Fame Academy star said his stay in hospital had been "longer than expected".

"Home from my longer than expected stay at the Royal Victoria and Musgrave Park hospitals. Surgery completed and now the long road of rehabilitation. A sincere word of thanks to everyone who sent cards, messages, said a prayer or supported us in any way," he tweeted.

Hundreds of people 'liked' the tweet, and many people left messages wishing the Donaghmore man well for his continuing recovery.

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone wrote: "Great to hear Malachi - best wishes from the Loughshore."

Southern Area Hospice, one of the good causes Mr Cush has supported over recent years, tweeted: "Best wishes @MalachiPCush and a speedy recovery from all at the Southern Area Hospice."

In a previous post on his official Facebook page, Mr Cush praised those who came to his assistance following the incident on June 3, and the "brilliant" staff at the Royal Victoria Hospital.