Marina Care Home among the top in NI

There are 418 care homes in Northern Ireland with the top 20 receiving an award from the UK’s leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “Reviews of Marina care home show they provide a high standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home in Northern Ireland.

“It is such a big achievement to be named as a top- rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.”

Gavin Kelly, director of Burnview Healthcare, which runs the two care homes, said: “We at Burnview Healthcare are immensely proud that all our four care homes were voted as being in the Top 20 Care Homes in Northern Ireland for 2021.

“We have achieved Top 20 status now over the last number of years but given the testing times we are in our teams have excelled under the excellent guidance of our four Home Managers.”

