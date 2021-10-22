Michelle O’Neill tells Cookstown pupils to ‘pick up a book and get reading’

The Mid Ulster MLA met with P6 and P7 pupils from Holy Trinity Primary School at the library, where they talked about the books they love to read and their favourite authors.

Michelle O’Neill said: “It was an absolute joy to join the children from Holy Trinity in Cookstown for Book Week and hear from them about what they’re reading. I was really amazed by the variety of things that interest them.

“Book Week is all about the joy of reading – the pleasure it gives, the learning it brings and the impact it has on our lives.

Picture by Darren Kidd/PressEye

“Regardless of your age or circumstances, I would encourage everyone to pick up a book and get reading.

“And make use of our wonderful network of libraries - they are a fabulous asset in our local communities and their services are available to everyone.”

Book Week is a joint initiative between BBC and Libraries NI that celebrates the pleasures and benefits of reading and the role that libraries play in community life.

Branches hosted events and activities for adults and children of all ages so it was the perfect time to reconnect with your local library.

People were invited to call in and say hello to the staff and borrow or return books , or get the whole family involved in whatever activity is taking place!

