Mid Ulster army cadets praised for community commitment

Sabrina who is an enthusiastic Cadet Corporal with Magherafelt’s busy Army Cadet Force Detachment will attend Mrs Alison Millar, Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for the County of Londonderry, on major civic occasions.

Jake, who is a highly capable Cadet Corporal with the Dungannon Open Detachment Army Cadet Force, will attend Mr Robert Scott OBE, Lord ​Lieutenant of County Tyrone.

The teenagers’ year-long, largely ceremonial, role is marked with a commemorative certificate and a special insignia to be worn on their uniforms.

Sabrina Pickering is pictured with her proud mum, Sophrina, and Mrs Alison Millar, Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for the County of Londonderry.

In the Citation which accompanies the honour, Sabrina is praised as an outstanding example of selfless commitment to both her local community and the Army

Cadets.

She is described as ‘an exemplary member of her detachment, working steadily through the cadet syllabus and acting as an excellent role model for all the junior cadets in her company’ and ‘a driving force for cadet recruitment, having recently completed a Public Relations and Recruitment Course which she has put to good use for the benefit of all.’

Within the Cadet movement and, more broadly, in her local community, Sabrina is committed young woman, always ready to support and mentor others.

Jake is pictured displaying his award certificate, watched by his mother, Lindsay, and by Mr Robert Scott OBE, Lord ​Lieutenant of County Tyrone.

She helps as a reading tutor at Magherafelt Library, makes time to take part in her school choir, assist with the Boys’ Brigade, support the local Girls’ Friendly Society and assist with the Church of Ireland Bible Club.

Jake’s award Citation recognises him as ‘dedicated and conscientious, enthusiastic and highly committed’ and highlights his considerable achievements within the Cadet movement including being part of his company shooting team, successfully completing the Silver Duke of Edinburgh’s award and taking part in a wide range of sporting events with skill and enthusiasm.

Jake is one of the few cadets in Northern Ireland currently holding the ‘Cross Flags’, the demanding Cadet 4 Star Communications & Information Systems qualification.

He recently took part in Exercise Rolling Thunder, the National Cadet Signals Competition.

---

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.