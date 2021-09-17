Mid Ulster Council Chair supports Blood Cancer Awareness Month

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr Paul McLean, pictured with (L-R), Professor Curly Morris, Director, LLNI; Colette McMorrow and Claire Gilmore, LLNI.

LLNI are the only charity here that is dedicated to blood cancer research. Over 1,200 new patients are diagnosed each year and this number is expected to rise. The charity’s ‘Big Red Tea Party’ fundraising initiative aims to highlight the notoriously vague symptoms of these illnesses, create awareness and encourage members of the public to seek the urgent advice of their GP or a medical professional if needed.

Council Chair, Councillor Paul McLean gave his support to the cause, saying, “Covid-19 restrictions have reduced, and in some cases, prevented the public from visiting their GP as normal, so now more than ever, it is important that people are aware of the symptoms of leukaemia and lymphoma, and are encouraged to see a GP as soon as possible if needed. The earlier the intervention, the better the prognosis, so it’s vitally important people don’t delay if they are concerned about any symptoms they may have.”

Common symptoms of leukaemia and lymphoma include fatigue, night sweats, unusual lumps, recurring infections, unexplained bruising/bleeding, and bone pain.

LLNI Chairman, Richard Buchanan gave his support to this month’s campaign.

He said: “LLNI’s ‘Snap & Share, be Blood Cancer Aware’ campaign is a great opportunity to educate the public on what sort of symptoms to look out for with this dangerous disease. Research has made significant progress in improving outcomes for this patient group but there is still more work to be done. We are dedicated to funding research and clinical support which will have the biggest impact for patients in NI and further afield.”

Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI has been the only charity dedicated to blood cancer in Northern Ireland for 57 years, their mission is to improve outcomes and quality of life for blood cancer patients by funding laboratory research, education and clinical support.

