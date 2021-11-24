Mid Ulster Council increases recycling rate during pandemic

New figures released by DAERA for the 12-month period from July 1 2020 – June 30 2021, show that Mid Ulster’s household waste recycling rate increased by 0.2% to 59%, the highest of all 11 councils, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the figures, the Chair of the Council’s Environment Committee, Councillor Wesley Brown said: “Yet again I applaud these fantastic results and indeed the people of Mid Ulster, who continue to astonish us time and time again with their commitment to, and enthusiasm for, recycling in the district.

“Without their continuous hard work and genuine dedication to the cause, we would not be in this leading position and for that, I extend my sincere thanks.

Mid Ulster Council offices

“To achieve figures like this, and maintain our pole position, on a normal year would be impressive enough, but to secure them even during, and despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic brings it to the next level and truly shows the resilience of the people of Mid Ulster.

“Thanks must also go to our bin collection and recycling centre staff who continued to deliver these key services throughout the pandemic, despite operating under extremely difficult circumstances.”

