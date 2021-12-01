Mid Ulster groups urged to apply for new funding

The National Lottery Community Fund Northern Ireland has launched a new Platinum Jubilee Fund for Community groups for funding between £30,000–£50,000 for projects lasting up to two years.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrates 70 years of The Queen’s reign and to mark this occasion, The National Lottery Community Fund will fund 70 projects across the UK.

Encouraging local groups to apply, Mr Buchanan said: “The Platinum Jubilee fund provides community and voluntary organisations in Mid Ulster with a wonderful opportunity to secure much needed financial support.

Keith Buchanan DUP candidate for Torrent signing his nomination papers ahead of the forthcoming elections

“This funding would make a massive difference to local communities across Mid Ulster and would support the growth of the local community and voluntary sector.

“I am encouraging as many local organisations to apply, through the online applications system. For any group who needs support, my office stands ready to support them.”

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Wednesday, December 15, at 5pm. He added it would be great to see groups receive a boost.

