Mid Ulster has one of the 'poorest' accesses to broadband

Valued at over £23m, successful completion of the contract will see over 900 public-sector buildings connected to a hyperfast broadband service.

The FFNI Consortium, which is made up of ten councils outside Belfast and the Business Services Organisation (BSO), is led by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

Following the award of the contract, full fibre ‘gigabit capable’ broadband is now being installed in public sector buildings, such as Council buildings, community centres, fire stations, GP surgeries and health clinics. The aim of the project is to improve digital transformation across partners and use these public sector hubs to stimulate the acceleration of more reliable broadband

Pictured at the launch of the contract award to Fibrus are (L-R): DCMS Project Director, Billy McClean, Fibrus Chief Executive Dominic Kearns and Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Christine McFlynn.

Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster Council, Councillor Christine McFlynn said: “Mid Ulster has consistently been one of two regions in Northern Ireland which suffers from the poorest access to broadband and never has the need for quality connectivity been more apparent than through the course of the last year when so many people relied on broadband for work and business, school and education, as well as social interaction.

“Ensuring hyperfast broadband is available in Mid Ulster has been a strategic priority for us for some considerable time and so, the significance of this project in terms of investment, scale and reach cannot be underestimated.

“I look forward to the implementation and to Mid Ulster residents enjoying the benefits of greatly enhanced broadband access.”

