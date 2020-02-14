Mid Ulster highly rated for its friendly welcome

Results from a survey of leisure visitors across Northern Ireland, commissioned by Tourism NI, show that 96% of respondents believed that Mid Ulster Council area met or exceeded expectations.

Mid Ulster is a popular destination for NI residents on a day trip and the area attracts both families and couples.

Exploring the history and culture were among the experiences enjoyed by those visiting Mid Ulster.

The most popular attractions included The Argory in Dungannon and the Seamus Heaney Homeplace in Bellaghy.

The friendliness of staff and local people was a key finding.

Friendliness of staff at visitor attractions scored an impressive 9.07 (out of ten), with staff at eating establishments receiving 8.59.

Tourism NI’s Chief Executive, John McGrillen commented: “These results are a boost for the local industry as Mid Ulster’s unique visitor attractions clearly resonate with visitors.

“It was also a consistent theme across Northern Ireland that our people greatly enhance the visitor experience.

“The welcome that people receive in our hotels, guesthouses, pubs, taxis, restaurants, cafes and shops also helps to ensure that people who come here to visit want to return or to advise others to visit and experience Northern Ireland for themselves,” said Mr McGrillen.

The new Economy Minister Diane Dodds MLA said: “The tourism sector within Northern Ireland is in a strong position, as these survey results demonstrate.

“Our friendly welcome, along with excellent attractions, food, customer service and accommodation continues to win fans both at home and abroad.”