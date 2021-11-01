Mid Ulster public urged to ‘dig deep’ for Poppy Appeal

Councillor McLean said: “Like so many other charities the Royal British Legion have been greatly effected by the Covid 19 pandemic and therefore I am encouraging Mid Ulster to ‘dig deep’ and support this very worthy charity.”

The following Royal British Leion Branches were represented at the Chairs reception: Upperlands, Castledawson, Magherafelt, Coalisland, Cookstown, Dungannon & Moy, Augher/Clogher, Fivemiletown and Aughnacloy/Ballygawley. Also in attendance was the District Vice Chairman of Northern Ireland Royal British Legion Mr Sam Hudson.

Meanwhile to mark the launch of the Poppy Appeal nationwide, the RBL is shining a spotlight on the people of all generations and backgrounds who have been at the heart of the Poppy Appeal in local communities for over 100 years.

After Covid-19 restrictions led the charity to cancel most face-to-face fundraising for the first time in its history in 2020, this year 40,000 Poppy Appeal volunteers are back out in force, raising vital funds to support the work of the RBL.

Helping to launch the Appeal in Northern Ireland were Helen Heaney, her daughter Jackie Heaney, granddaughter and grandson Holly and Aaron Adair – three generations of avid poppy collectors from the same County Antrim family.

Kate Green, RBL Ireland Area Manager, said the sale of every Poppy count.

She added: “This year, as we mark our centenary, we are proud to be celebrating the outstanding contribution of all our Poppy Appeal collectors.”

-Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.