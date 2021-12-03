Mid Ulster Youth Voice call for participants

Now in its second year of operation, the group meets on a regular basis to identify and take forward common issues relating to young people in the local area, along with opportunities for residential and study visits to UK or Ireland.

Participating in the Mid Ulster Youth Voice initiative means you can:

- Have your say on local issues

- Meet new people and build new relationships

- Be a representative voice for young people in your area

- Engage with key decision makers

- Undertake training to grow and develop your skills.

Chair of Mid Ulster Council, Councillor Paul McLean remarked: “Initiatives like Mid Ulster Youth Voice empower our young people to become active citizens and give them the opportunity to create positive change.

“Young people aged 16 – 21 years are the decision makers of the future, but they also play a key role in giving feedback and suggestions on decisions that are being made now. Hearing from them on issues that matter means we can together build a better future for and with our young people.”

Youth Voice member, Matthew McCracken, said: “We are a group of young people who are passionate about the voices of our peers and ensuring they are heard by local decision makers.”

To apply you must live in the Mid Ulster District Council area and be aged 16-21 years old. Deadline for applications is Monday, January 17, 2022

If you would like to find out more and be a part of Youth Voice Mid Ulster, then apply online at www.midulstercouncil.org/youthvoice

-Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.