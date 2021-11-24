MS Society still helping people in Mid Ulster despite Covid

A spokesperson said: “Although we have had to suspend our social meetings due to Covid-19, we continue to provide services such as reflexology, counselling, telephone and online support, information, emotional and practical support, and of course friendship.

“We also assist in providing help and information to family members and carers of those with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

“We have a small team of volunteers on our Coordinating Team in which all but one of us have MS ourselves.

“We work hard despite our limitations to use our skills and life experience to help all those living with MS and their support system.

“We also have two dedicated therapists working for the group who provide reflexology and massage treatments in the homes of MS patients in the Mid Ulster area.

“These sessions are highly valued by all who avail of these therapies. If you have been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, live in Mid Ulster and would like to add your name to the waiting list for therapy treatments.”

Continuing, the spokesperson said they would also like to invite new volunteers over the age of 18 to join their Coordinating Team.

She went on: “It would be a great opportunity to develop skills, gain experience, connect with others and be a part of a team delivering community support to people with MS.

“Pre-pandemic, we held monthly Support Lunch get-togethers for people living with MS and their carers.

“We hope to be able to resume these meetings in early 2022; if circumstances allow.

“Finally we would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who donate and contribute in any way to support MS Society Mid-Ulster.”

If you would like to find out more about MS Society Mid-Ulster: Contact them on: 07856 097 917; website: https://www.mssociety.org.uk

MS Society Mid-Ulster Group @mid_mss

Multiple Sclerosis is a neurological condition - that means it affects your nerves. You get it when your immune system isn’t working properly.

Your immune system normally protects you by fighting off infection, but in MS it attacks your nerves by mistake.

Your nerves control lots of different parts of your body. That’s why you can get MS symptoms in many parts of your body.

It’s also why everyone’s MS is different.

Once diagnosed, MS stays with you for life, but treatments and specialists can help you to manage the condition and its symptoms.

