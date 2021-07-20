New consultation on plans for leisure hub In Coalisland

The £5M project will ultimately see a new leisure centre constructed, incorporating a gym, community hall, changing rooms and meeting rooms, with planned outdoor facilities to include a 6-lane running track, 3G pitch, woodland walkways and two connected play areas, one for young children and one equipped for older children.

While a ‘pre-application notification’ (PAN) process was already undertaken by the Council in November 2018, a procedural error with the wording of the public notice advertisement has since been identified and the pre-application notification process, including community consultation is now being re-commenced.

A dedicated website will be available with details of the proposed application, where anyone can leave their feedback online, and two virtual meetings will also be held to allow local people to feedback their views on the proposals.

A birds eye view of the proposed leisure, health and well-being hub at Gortgonis, Coalisland.

Residents living within 200m of the site will receive direct notification of the renewed consultation process with feedback forms included in their information packs.

The community consultation opens on Monday 9th August and runs until Friday, August 23.

Two virtual presentation events will take place on Monday 9th August, the first from 10am to 11am and the second from 6pm to 7pm.

Those interested in registering on either of the events can do so in advance by emailing [email protected], specifying their preferred time slot.

An impression of the proposed leisure, health and well-being hub at Gortgonis, Coalisland.

To view the plans for the project and to feedback your views, visit http://clydeshanks.com/public-consultations/ from Monday, August 9.

---

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.