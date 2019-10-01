New homes for Mid Ulster

The Housing Executive is planning to build around 57 new homes in partnership with Housing Associations in the Mid Ulster area over the next year, the local District Council was told.

Members heard at their at their monthly meeting that the Executive is due to make a ‘significant investment’ in the area, to support the delivery of new homes.

Almost £11.76m will be invested in upgrading and maintaining its properties, supporting people to live independently, increasing the energy efficiency of homes and providing grant aid in the private sector.

Members heard that through its landlord and regional services last year, the Executive invested £21.83m in the district. This includes grant aid to housing associations for the building of new houses.

Speaking at a presentation of its housing investment plan, Siobhan McCauley, Housing Executive director, said: “We have a good working relationship with Mid Ulster District Council and there is a lot of engagement on priorities.

“As the strategic housing authority for Northern Ireland, we have prepared this housing investment plan to inform the community planning partnership on the state of the housing market, on housing needs, the policy priorities and public sector investment proposals for 2019-23.

“Lots of work needs to be done to meet housing need, to improve housing stock and to provide support for the most vulnerable in our community. We will continue to play our part to ensure this work is delivered efficiently and effectively.”

Maintaining its housing stock is a priority for the Executive, and this year the organisation will spend £5.09m in Mid Ulster, on planned and response maintenance to its home, councillors heard.

This will include external maintenance to 717 properties, 168 will receive double glazing installations, 117 will receive kitchen replacements, 161 will receive bathroom replacements, 161 will receive kitchen and bathroom replacements and 235 will receive heating installations.

The Executive also plans to spend £1.42m on stock improvements and adaptations for disabled persons over the coming year.