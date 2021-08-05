NI Air Ambulance to benefit from Railway Karting family fun day

The day will include adult karts, buggies and quads available for children from 7 years and a limited number of junior karts available for children from as young as 8 years of age.There is also an adventure land with numerous activities including train rides, tractor rides and digger land. The site also includes a bouncy castle and there will be face painters on site.

Ryan McGuckin from Railway Karting said, “We encourage the whole community to come along to this great day out and to raise funds for this life saving service. Our rural locality appreciates the need for the air ambulance and what it does. The fact that it is called upon twice a day shows how much it is needed.”

Air Ambulance NI will be collecting at the event. Kerry Anderson, charity representative said, “Our medical team attend some of the most critically ill people in Northern Ireland, providing care that otherwise wouldn’t be possible. We are very grateful to Ryan and all of the team at Railway Karting for nominating Air Ambulance NI. As well as what is collected in donations, Railway Karting have also agreed to donate a percentage of their takings from the day which is brilliant.”

The Railway Karting track outside Moneymore.

The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland. The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day. It can get to anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes. From inception to May 2021 the medical crew have been tasked 2,266 times. The service was called out on 229 occasions from January – March 2021, an increase of 30% on the previous year and a 73% increase from 2018.

Air Ambulance NI needs to raise £2million each year to maintain this service so public donations are crucial. Fundraising has been severely impacted by Covid19. If you would like to support this life-saving service, please consider donating by direct debit as a Club AANI member from as little as £8 per month. Sign up now at www.airambulanceni.org

