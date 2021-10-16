Dressed as their favourite book characters are prize-winners from the Kilross Primary School book fair week in 2009. mm42-344sr

Nostalgia: Kilross PS book fair 2009

A little bit of nostaglia, looking back on the Kilross Primary School book fair in 2009.

Saturday, 16th October 2021, 8:59 am

Do you see anyone you know?

1.

Kilross Primary School pupils Jordan and Tom captured during the school's book fair week.mm42-345sr

2.

Zara and Kirsten pupils from Kilross Primary School in fancy dress during the school's book fair week in 2009. mm42-347sr

3.

Pupils from Kilross Primary School Louise, Nicole and Catherine pose for our lensman during the schools book fair week. mm42-346sr

4.

Kilross Primary School pupils Amy, Ellen and Amy pictured celebrating the schools book fair week. mm42-348sr

