Official countdown to Christmas gets underway in Mid Ulster towns

From the virtual lights switch on to town centre trails and entertainment, craft workshops and festive concerts, there’s lots to get you into the spirit of the season.

While the traditional Christmas Lights Switch on events aren’t happening this year, residents will be able to enjoy a virtual Christmas Lights Switch On, from the warmth and comfort of their own home on the Council’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Channels tomorrow (Friday).

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor. Paul McLean, looking ahead to the entertainment in store said: “While things aren’t back to normal quite yet, we’ve come a long way in the fight against COVID-19, and I’m sure everyone will be looking forward to having some festive fun this year.

Mid Ulster Council Chairperson, Councillor Paul McLean.

“As we continue to ensure the safety of our residents, we are hopeful that this year’s programme of events will help bring that Christmas cheer right across the district.

“Creating magical experiences with friends and family and using our town centres as the hub for our Christmas activities, can help us all give a little back to our retail and hospitality sectors at the end of an especially challenging year.

“As Chair of Mid Ulster Council can I encourage everyone to stay safe, soak up the atmosphere, shop local and support local businesses.

“When you are doing so, please make sure you do so safely, keep following the public health advice – hands, face, space – so that we can all continue to move forward together.”

Throughout December, a programme of festive family fun across town centres and in arts and cultural venues will mean there’s plenty to do in the run up to the day itself.

Early bird shoppers can find that something special and unique at the Burnavon Craft Fair on Saturday (10am – 5pm).

