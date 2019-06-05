One of Cookstown’s ‘greats’ to unveil mural

The finishing touches are being put to a mural in Cookstown depicting three of the town’s footballing greats.

Aaron Hughes, Stuart Dallas and Ray McCoy have all brought distinction to the Tyrone town and surrounding district over the years.

Cookstown North Community Group started work on the mural over the Easter weekend.

Local DUP MLA Keith Buchanan, who has worked closely with the group, said the mural should be completed within two weeks.

“It’s not finished yet,” he said on Tuesday. “It’s hoped to have it ready within the next two weeks.” He said the group hoped to have one of the footballers officially unveil it at a later date.

The artwork is located at Millburn Place and support for the project has come from Sperrin Cultural Awareness.

Aaron Hughes has had the most appearances for Northern Ireland with 112. Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas has made 36 appearances for his country while Raymond McCoy, who played for a number of Irish league teams, has one.

A group spokesperson told the Mid-Ulster Mail: “We in Cookstown North Community Group like to make a difference to people and the place we live.

“During a walk round the estate with the Housing Executive and Keith Buchanan MLA back in January the idea came about to put something on the wall to try and prevent unsightly graffiti.

“That idea is now going to be a reality with the support of all three players and Sperrin Cultural Awareness Magherafelt. We would like to thank all those involved with this project and like to see it being completed to add a feature to the area instead of graffiti.

“We think it is only right that these three individuals that have given so much to sport and are from Cookstown deserve to be recognised where they were brought up in some small way.

“We in Cookstown North are doing this small gesture in recognition of them.”