‘Our angel’ message from heartbroken sister following workplace tragedy

Adam Newell, from Bridgend, Coagh, was carrying out work in Moneymore, Co Londonderry when an accident occurred shortly before 10am.

The 19-year-old electrician was well-known in cycling circles as a rising star with the East Tyrone Cycling Club (ETCC) in Cookstown.

Friends have desribed Adam as “friendly character” with a wave and a “well?” greeting for everyone.

Also on social media, his cycling club described him as a popular member with a “natural ability on the bike” who “will be sorely missed”.

The statement on Saturday, the club said: “Today we heard of the tragic and untimely death of one of our junior members Adam Newell.

“Adam was a talented young rider who loved racing and competitive cycling. He had a natural ability on the bike and was a very popular member of our club.

“We all have fond memories of Adam and he will be sorely missed. We extend our most sincere and heartfelt sympathies to Adam’s family.”

The ETCC tribute added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this very sad time.

“As a mark of respect, all our Sunday club runs for tomorrow have been cancelled.”

Adam had attended Stewartstown Primary School and Cookstown High School.

On Facebook, a Stewartstown PS spokesperson said: “We are devastated to hear of the sudden death of past pupil, Adam Newell. We have so many fond memories of Adam during his time with us.

The statement added: “Our thoughts are with his sorrowing family at this tragic time.”

In a simple, poignant response to the school’s message, Adam’s sister Megan replied: “Our Angel. Love you”.

Many friends of the family left sympathy messages on Megan’s Facebook page.

“Such tragic news of Adam he was a character but a friendly lad,” one friend said.

Another said: “Very sorry to hear this sad news about Adam. He was such a character, always got a ‘Well’ when I met him at school.”

Among a number of others offering condolences one said: “Absolutely heart-breaking. Adam was such a character never would go past you without a ‘well?’.

The Belgian Project, which provides opportunities for young cyclists to compete in Europe, said: “A parent should not have to endure such heart-breaking cruel tragedy. On behalf of the Belgian Project and its followers, we offer our deepest sympathies to Andy, Mary, Megan & Jemma, his parents and sisters, family and friends, and to his beloved club East Tyrone. Rest In Peace Adam.”

Another of the family friends posting sympathy messages on social media said: “Heart-breaking. Rest in peace “wee Ad”. Till we meet again. Adam was lovely kind funny young man. Never would have passed me without speaking or the wave.”

Cookstown Ulster Unionist councillor Trevor Wilson said: “This appears to be a tragic accident and our thoughts and prayers are with the young man’s family. They have my deepest sympathy at this sad time.”

An online death notice describes Adam as the “treasured son of Andrew and Mary, 63 Bridgend, Coagh, Cookstown, special brother of Megan and Jemma, devoted grandson of George and Yvonne Newell (Nanny and Papa) and Leslie and the late Jacqueline Bloomer.”

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Police received a report of a sudden death on the Tirgan Road, Derry/Londonderry at approximately 10am on Saturday October 16. The Health and Safety Executive (HSENI) have been informed.”

A spokesperson for the HSENI said: “The Health and Safety Executive is aware of an incident in the Moneymore area and attended the scene.”

