Part-time firefighters wanted in Cookstown

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) is recruiting for On-Call Firefighters living within five minutes of Cookstown, Maghera, and Pomeroy Stations.

On-Call Firefighters are part-time firefighters who help protect their local community and respond to emergency incidents, including fires, road traffic collisions and other specialist service calls. They also play a crucial role in providing safety advice and assistance in their local community.

Brian Stanfield, Group Commander, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service explains: “NIFRS could simply not operate without our On-Call Firefighters as they provide emergency fire and rescue services to their local communities 24/7.

“It is an extremely rewarding and interesting job. On-Call Firefighters must be able to quickly respond to emergency call-outs by making their way to the Fire Station within five minutes, where they will meet the rest of their crew.

“Local employers have an equally important role to play in the success of the On-Call Firefighter system by allowing their employees to become On-Call Firefighters. Hundreds of local employers across Northern Ireland employ On-Call Firefighters, benefiting them by having someone on site who has developed a wide range of skills and experience. NIFRS greatly appreciates the support of local employers in helping provide the best possible fire and rescue service.

“On-Call Firefighters are paid a retaining fee, emergency call-out payments and a payment to attend a weekly drill night, which is 2 hours per week in the evening. Our On-Call Firefighters are trained to the highest standards and take part in 12 days training each year to ensure we have the most highly skilled Firefighters to help protect our local communities.”

Recruitment Information nights are being held at each recruiting Fire Station. Candidates can apply online and download application packs from the NIFRS website.