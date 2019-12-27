Photos by the late Paddy Heron, well known businessman and sporting hero, to go on display

A feast of nostalgia is awaiting as the late Paddy Heron’s vast selection of photos are going on show next week.

“Businessman, sportsman, politician and pilot” was how Mr Heron, from Draperstown was described in one of his obituaries.

Paddy owned a chain of chemist shops; founder member of Ballinascreen Credit Union; SDLP councillor; former Council chairman; qualified pilot; lifelong GAA member; former chairman and president of Ballinascreen GAA; a rally driver who competed in the Circuit of Ireland Rally; a racing driver.

Also a skilled photographer, Mr Heron’s brother John, now custodian of Paddy’s thousands of photographs, is putting them on display at a special evening on January 7 at 8pm in Ballinascreen Historical Society’s usual venue 50 High St, Draperstown.

Those who own any old photographs of local historical interest are encouraged to bring them to the meeting.