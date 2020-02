Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of Melissa Larmour, who was last seen in the Magherafelt area on Friday (January 31) .

Seventeen-year-old Melissa is described as 5' 6" tall, slim build with long dark hair. She is known to frequent the Magherafelt and Cookstown areas.

If you have any information please contact police on non emergency number 101 quoting reference 1769 1/2/20.