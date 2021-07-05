Police probe deaths of peregrine falcon chicks

Constable McMurray said: “Our officers responded to this report, and the chicks were retrieved from their nest. They have since been subject to a post mortem examination to establish their cause of death and we are now awaiting further test results.

“These peregrine falcon chicks are a rare breed and, while we are still waiting on further test results, there is the possibility of offences under the Wildlife (NI) Order 1985 as amended by the Wildlife and Natural Environment Act (NI) 2011.

“I am appealing to anyone who has information about what happened to these protected birds to call us on 101, quoting reference number 2237 of 21/06/21.”

Police officers who are investigating the deaths of Peregrine Falcon chicks.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form on tthe PSNI website. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on its website.

Constable McMurray added: “I want to take this opportunity to remind the public if there is a suspicion on any bird of prey, leave the bird/birds in situ. The same applies if there is any suspected bait. Do not touch either the bird/birds or any suspected bait. Call us as soon as possible. Do not take the bird home.”

--

