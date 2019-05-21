editorial image

Prince Charles and Camila travel to Fermanagh during their latest NI visit

The Prince of Wales met guests during a garden party at Castle Coole in Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh

Pictures by Simon Graham and Aaron McCracken

1. Garden Party at Castle Coole in Enniskillen

2. Garden Party at Castle Coole in Enniskillen

3. Garden Party at Castle Coole in Enniskillen

HRH The Prince of Wales chats with guests during a Garden Party at Castle Coole in Enniskillen today (21/05/19)'Photo by Simon Graham

4. Garden Party at Castle Coole in Enniskillen

