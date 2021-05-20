Property of the Week - Stunning upgraded family home

It has been upgraded by the current owners while retaining many of the original features.

Look out for exposed brickwork, fireplaces, parquet flooring, entrance doors, staircase etc ensuring the house retains its character.

Fully enclosed mature gardens offering excellent privacy, timber decking and paved patio area with brick-built barbecue ideal for outdoor entertaining.

Full planning has been submitted and currently awaiting a decision for the approval of four large detached dwellings situated in the front garden. The new application will replace previous planning approval.

The property can be accessed directly from the Moneymore Road and by a shared tarmac laneway to the rear, so it can easily be sold in one or two lots without compromising the site and current dwelling house.

Internal accommodation includes basement (divided into five rooms), ground floor hallway, sitting room, dining/drawing room, spacious luxury open plan kitchen, dining & living area, walk-in hidden pantry, aluminium framed triple glazed bi-folding doors leading to rear garden and raised decking area, Living area with original solid oak plank flooring.

The property also features a study/office with half glazed double doors leading from kitchen/living area

The ground floor accommodation also features a double bedroom (Bedroom One 9’6” x 12’8”).

On the first floor the property features a further four bedrooms. Bedroom Two (12’7” x 13’10”), Bedroom Three (12’8” X 10’1”), Bedroom Four (12’8” x 10’2”).

Jack & Jill Bathroom (4’7” x 12’7”) Shared with bedrooms 3 & 4,

Bedroom Five (Master) (12’2” x 17’7”), walk-in wardrobe and dressing area.

Ensuite: French style panelled entrance doors, filed flooring and partially tiled walls, dual flush concealed wall hung toilet, ‘His & Hers’ ceramic wash-hand basins with chrome mixer taps set on a floating marble worktop.

Family Bathroom (9’2” X 8’5”) Victorian style tiled flooring, original ceiling cornice, traditional basin & wash-stand with chrome towel rail.

Access to floored roof-space area via wooden folding stairs.

Outside: Detached garage, double carport and shed to rear of property

Raised decking and paved patio area with brick-built barbecue, Children’s brick playhouse with slate roof and wishing well.

Agent - Quinn & Company Estate Agents, 7-9 Molesworth Street, Cookstown