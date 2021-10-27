£3m claimed last year in unclaimed benefits
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has acknowledged her Department’s ‘Make the Call’ service which last year supported almost 700 people in the Mid Ulster council area in accessing almost £3m in unclaimed benefits.
The overall figures for 2020/21 show that people who ‘Made the Call’ became £90 better off per week, on average with almost 9000 accessing almost £42m in unclaimed benefits across Northern Ireland..
The ‘Make the Call’ service supports people in accessing benefits, services and supports to which they are entitled but have not been claiming.
A total of 657 people in the Mid Ulster council area claimed £2,981,558 last year. Since 2005 the service has generated £304m in unclaimed benefits.
Communities Minister Ms Hargey said: “This has helped people who ‘Made the Call’ become, on average, £89.58 better off per week.
“During 2020/21, we received over 500 referrals from our partner organisations which helped ensure people are receiving their full entitlement to benefits, supports and services that can make a real difference to their lives.”
Minister Hargey added that often people don’t realise there is support out there to assist them during difficult times.
