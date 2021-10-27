£3m claimed last year in unclaimed benefits

The overall figures for 2020/21 show that people who ‘Made the Call’ became £90 better off per week, on average with almost 9000 accessing almost £42m in unclaimed benefits across Northern Ireland..

The ‘Make the Call’ service supports people in accessing benefits, services and supports to which they are entitled but have not been claiming.

A total of 657 people in the Mid Ulster council area claimed £2,981,558 last year. Since 2005 the service has generated £304m in unclaimed benefits.

Communities Minister Ms Hargey said: “This has helped people who ‘Made the Call’ become, on average, £89.58 better off per week.

“During 2020/21, we received over 500 referrals from our partner organisations which helped ensure people are receiving their full entitlement to benefits, supports and services that can make a real difference to their lives.”

Minister Hargey added that often people don’t realise there is support out there to assist them during difficult times.

