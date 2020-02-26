Residents mark special occasion

It’s a special weekend for residents past and present of Gortalowry Park as they prepare to celebrate the housing estate’s 50th anniversary.

The first houses at the development in the south end of Cookstown were constructed in 1970, and there will be plenty of reminiscing at an event in the Greenvale Hotel this Saturday night.

Locals will be joined by former neighbours who are travelling from England and America.

A champagne reception, buffet and anniversary cake will also be provided on the night and Daniel O’Neill will present a short talk on the history of Gortalowry.

Photos will be taken on the night and there will be a visual photo exhibition of the homes and families from 50 years and onwards.

Chair of the local community group, Michael Martin said: “As someone who grew up in Gortalowry I would say it was the best days, something which has been endorsed by many who lived there.

“There was no such thing as mobile phones back then and we entertained ourselves either playing football in the car park or Ernie’s wall, playing rounders, chase, tennis, kirbsy and bulldog in the woods.”

Mid Ulster District Council are the main sponsors of the event with Funland, Belfast House, INF, PF Taxis, Dunleath Bar and Mulligans Bar also assisting with sponsorship, which the committee are grateful for. A good night is in store for all.