Retune causes problems for viewers

A “significant number” of people are experiencing problems with the Freeview digital TV service following recent changes to the way some channels are broadcast, according to SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone.

Mr McGlone said: “The changes appear to have affected the broadcast of RTÉ channels in particular, with many constituents reporting that they are now unable to receive those channels or can only get a poor-quality signal.

“I have contacted Freeview and highlighted these issues with them along with the postcodes affected.”

He stressed he would continue to find a solution to the problem.

“I will continue to work with Freeview in order to resolve the problems my constituents are experiencing as soon as possible,” he added.

Viewers in Northern Ireland were asked to retune their equipment on September 2 due to planned changes to TV signals at local transmitters.

Freeview point out that if any viewer requires help with this or retuning doesn’t restore their channels, they should contact the Freeview Advice Line free on 0808 100 0288.