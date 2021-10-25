'Sense of shock and sadness' at sudden death of young man in Maghera

Police say they responded to the sudden death of a man in Maghera on Sunday.

A PSNI spokesperson said at this stage there are no further details available.

Local SDLP Councillor Martin Kearney said: "There is a profound sense of shock and sadness in the town of Maghera to learn of the sudden death of someone so young.

"The last two weeks have been difficult weeks for both the Magherafelt and Maghera communities with the number of untimely deaths now standing at three. Our thoughts and prayers go out at this time to all the families and communities affected."

