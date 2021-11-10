Sleep out raises over £2,000 for two charities

Their fundraising efforts for Shelter NI and the Simon Community NI raised a fantastic £2,350 in total.

Paula Loughlin, Corporate Services Director for Combined Facilities Management, said: “I was delighted with the uptake on this initiative, a great show of solidarity with the homeless in Northern Ireland.

“We really didn’t appreciate how cold it was going to be and whilst we had extra layers on standby that is not the case for most homeless people, they have to make do with what they have and are reliant on charitable organisations like Shelter NI and Simon Community NI.”

Ms Loughlin added that they are happy to have helped raise vital funds for both great local charities, £2,350 in total.

Shelter NI have been working to provide long-term, affordable homes in Northern Ireland since 1980.

Through initiative such as Project Slate, which works with young homeless people and Project Gable, which aims to assist older people, Shelter and their network of volunteers work tirelessly to ensure everyone has a right to an affordable, accessible, decent, warm and safe home.

The charity is most grateful for those who take part in sleep outs and other activities which aim to raise awareness of homelessness issues and to change the public’s perception of homelessness for the better. We all benefit from a society in which no one has to face being homeless.

