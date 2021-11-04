Small grant scheme now open for applications

If you’re a community or voluntary organisation, you could get up to £10,000 in grant aid from the Northern Ireland Community Relations Council (CRC).

The CRC leads and supports change towards reconciliation, tolerance, trust, and good inter-community and inter-cultural relationships in the region.

CRC’s small grant Community Relations/Cultural Diversity (CR/CD) Fund is intended to help community and voluntary groups throughout Northern Ireland to develop their capacity to engage in community relations work, and to enhance the community relations potential of the projects they undertake.

Grants are available up to £10K maximum for project costs, that feature a distinct Good Relations element, with the average grant being between £2–5K.

Apply now for the Small Grants Scheme by visiting the Community Relations website.

Find out more about the types of projects CRC fund, from large events such as the Belfast Mela to local drama productions, exhibitions, podcasts by visiting the Community Relations website.

Paul Jordan, Director of Funding and Development at CRC said: “CRC is proud to fund this ongoing commitment to creating a more peaceful and reconciled society for all. We aim to make a positive impact on everyone’s lives and help to build the bedrock of a more peaceful and inclusive society for years to come. If you’re a community or voluntary group in Northern Ireland interested in running a Good Relations event or project, CRC could help you with our CR/CD Small Grants Scheme.”

