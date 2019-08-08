Solicitors ‘willingly’ support NI Hospice

A Magherafelt solicitors has raised £1,252 for the Northern Ireland Hospice by waiving their professional will making fees with clients during ‘Make a Will Month.’

John J. McNally & Co invited clients to make a discretionary donation to the Hospice in March.

The funds will help transform the lives of local children, young people and adults in need of vital hospice care. The publicity generated by the campaign enabled Hospice to highlight the importance of making a will and also how crucial legacy income is to the charity. Every gift in every Will makes an immense difference. At present one in seven of patients is cared for thanks to gifts in Wills.

Sharon Gorman, donor development executive said: “We would like to extend sincere gratitude and appreciation to John J. McNally & Co for their immense ongoing support and to the people who kindly made a donation to us in lieu of a will making fee. Hospice cares for over 3,500 infants, children and adults each year, both in the Adult & Children’s Hospices and in their own homes. With annual running costs of over £13m and limited government funding, we rely heavily on the support and generosity of the local community. Receiving this substantial donation of £1,252 will transform the lives of many hospice patients.”

Solicitors Charlotte Johnston and Alison O’Malley added: “We were delighted to support this campaign once again. It reminded people of the importance of having an up-to-date Will and it gave them an ideal opportunity to get their affairs in order whilst supporting the invaluable work of a local charity close to our hearts.”