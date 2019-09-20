Special fitness day in memory of the ‘Little Hulk’

A special charity day is being held for a Magherafelt boy - fondly known as ‘Little Hulk’- who lost his battle to cancer over the summer.

Ollie Higgins sadly died on July 6 at the age of four.

He had been diagnosed with the disease on October 15 last year when he was just three and had fought every step of the way with a smile on his face, never once complaining.

During his treatment he got the nickname ‘Little Hulk’ as it was his favourite Superhero and a sign of how strong he was during his treatment.

Unfortunately Ollie’s cancer was aggressive and at the end of May it had spread and the family were given the unbearable news that it was terminal. At 1.11pm on Saturday, July 6, the ‘Little Hulk’ passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.

Local gym York Performance owned by Jonny York, based on Moneymore Road, Magherafelt, is running a Strength & Fitness competition in memory of Ollie on Saturday, September 28.

He has set up a Justgiving page to raise money for a charity called Angel Wishes which provides help and support to children and families fighting cancer.

Its run by a team of volunteers, with 100% of all donations going directly into supporting families.

All money raised on the day, from the competition entry fee and raffle tickets being sold, will also be given to Angel Wishes.

Following on from this competition day there will be an official Strength & Fitness test for the members of ‘York Performance’ named after and in remembrance off Ollie – it’ll be called Ollie’s workout.

The Higgins family would like to thank Jonny for his kindness in running the competition in memory of Ollie and would urge everyone to visit his Justgiving page.