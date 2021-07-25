Sudden death of man in Tyrone 'not being treated as suspicious'
Police say the sudden death of a man in the Bantry Road area of Dungannon yesterday is not being treated as suspicious.
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 11:38 am
Updated
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 11:40 am
A PSNI spokesperson said : "A post mortem is due to take place, but at this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious."
---
